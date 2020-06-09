DOH-12 reports 3 new COVID-19 positive patients, one from Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY -- Three more patients in the Soccsksargen region have been tested positive to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the region's confirmed cases to 32 with one fatality.

In a situation report, DOH-12 said one of them is a 40-year-old female (30th patient) from Cotabato City who has travel history to Manila, raising the city's confirmed cases to 11.

The woman, who is still awaiting PH number, has arrived in Cotabato City on June 6 and is in stable condition.

A 29-year-old female from South Cotabato province is the 31st patient who also travelled to Manila and arrived back to the province on May 29. She is in stable condition.

A 32-year-old female from Gen. Santos City is the 32nd patient in Region 12 who returned to the city last May 31 from Cebu City.

Both the patients from South Cotabato and Gen. Santos City are still awaiting PH numbers.

Accompanying the DOH-12 posts were reminders that read: "The DOH-CHD SOCCSKSARGEN Region constantly reminds everyone to always OBSERVE PHYSICAL DISTANCING, MANDATORY WEARING OF FACE MASK, REGULAR HAND WASHING, EAT NUTRITIOUS FOODS and AVOID POSTING FAKE NEWS."