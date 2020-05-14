DSWD-12 to file charges vs 5 persons for receiving SAP twice

KORONADAL CITY – An official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Soccsksargen region said the agency will file charges against persons in Tupi and Lake Sebu in South Cotabato proven to have received Social Amelioration Fund (SAP) more than once.

These people are facing perjury and estafa charges from the DSWD for receiving Social Amelioration Program (SAP) twice and went home with P10,000 while others were crying for not receiving at all.

DSWD-12 Regional Director Joel Espejo said his office has local app designed to determine who received SAP assistance and the frequency one receives.

“This is a clear violation of ‘Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (RA 11469),” Espejo said.

Espejo said a team has bee formed to closely monitor the implementation of SAP.

Based on DSWD-12 record, these five individuals have received, photographed to have received and shown the P5,000, in two separate villages.

Espejo also said his office is determining if local DSWD workers were involved in multiple payout of SAP to some people.