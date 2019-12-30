Duterte calls on North Cotabato tremor victims to carry on

NORTH COTABATO --- President Rodrigo Duterte urged residents of North Cotabato towns devastated by earthquakes from between October 16 to December 15 to carry on and assured them of Malacañang’s rehabilitation support.

Duterte, while in Mlang town in North Cotabato on Monday, also distributed fiscal grants to local government units in earthquake-stricken towns to complement municipal relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Duterte, in a message, said his administration is keen on setting up shelters for North Cotabato residents whose houses were destroyed by tremors that started with a magnitude 6.3 foreshock on October 16, followed by more than 3,000 aftershocks since, some even stronger.

The earthquakes that jolted North Cotabato dislocated more than 100,000 f residents, among them members of the highland indigenous communities now cramped in squalid evacuation sites.