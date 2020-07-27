Duterte delivers his SONA, hits Sen. Drilon in opening statement

President Duterte delivers his State of the Nation Address before 50 members of House of Representatives and Senate of the Philippines.

In his opening salvo, Duterte hits Sen. Franklin Drilon for defending the oligarch in the country who destroys and manipulates the economy and for being politically bias during the last elections.

"It is sad that while the government focuses its attention and resources to battle the coronavirus there are those who take advantage of a pre-occupied government," the President said.

"One of them is Sen. Frank Drilon. In an interview, he arrogantly mentioned among others that oligarch need not be rich. Then he linked the anti-dynasty system with oligarchy and the topic was my daughter and son," he said.

Duterte added that it happened after the House of Representatives voted 70-11 to deny a franchise to ABS-CBN.

"Obviously, he was defending the Lopezes that they are not oligarch," he said, adding that "Media isa powerful tool in the hands of oligarch like the Lopezes who use their media outlets in their battles with political figures."

"I was a casualty of the Lopezes during the 2016 elections," he said, then continued with the topic on COVID-19.

Duterte is still delivering his SONA as of posting.