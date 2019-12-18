Engr. Ampatuan assumes as DA undersecretary
MANILA - Mayor Zamsamin Ampatuan of Raja Buayan, Maguindanao was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the undersecretaries of the Department of Agriculture (DA).
Yesterday, Ampatuan took his oath of office before Agriculture Sec. William Dar at DA central office in Quezon City.
"Thank you Mr. President for the trust," Ampatuan posted on his social media account after Pres. Duterte appointed him on December 3. It was actually Ampatuan's 9th presidential appointment since he joined govenrment service.
His brother, Vice Mayor Yacib Ampatuan, assumed as the town mayor by operation of law.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Dec. 18, 2019)
NEWSCAST
DECEMBER 18, 2019 (WED)
HEADLINES:
1. MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE prime suspect...
PhilHealth holds 4th quarter stakeholders’ forum
KORONADAL CITY - To sustain and strengthen partnership with the health care providers, PhilHealth 12 conducted its 4th Quarter Stakeholders' Forum...
Maguindanao and the stigma of 'Ampatuan massacre'
COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao massacre, also known as the Ampatuan massacre, took place 10 years ago but the trauma it brought remains...
BTA-MP Candao urges all colleagues to support bill creating Bangsamoro Women Commission
COTABATO CITY – A Member of Parliament (MP) of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has pushed for the passage of a law...
NGCP power transmission services intact despite Magnitude 5.3 quake in DavSur
DAVAO CITY - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) today announced that power transmission services in southern Mindanao...