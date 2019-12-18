  Wednesday Dec, 18 2019 08:27:06 PM

Engr. Ampatuan assumes as DA undersecretary

Local News • 12:00 PM Tue Dec 17, 2019
Edwin O. Fernandez

MANILA - Mayor Zamsamin Ampatuan of Raja Buayan, Maguindanao was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the undersecretaries of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Yesterday, Ampatuan took his oath of office before Agriculture Sec. William Dar at DA central office in Quezon City.

"Thank you Mr. President for the trust," Ampatuan posted on his social media account after Pres. Duterte appointed him on December 3.  It was actually Ampatuan's 9th presidential appointment since he joined govenrment service.

His brother, Vice Mayor Yacib Ampatuan, assumed as the town mayor by operation of law.

