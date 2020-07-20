Filipina among top 10 of the world's women peacebuilders

Davao City, Philippines - A Filipina, Irene Morada Santiago was chosen as one of the 10 finalists for the inaugural Women Building Peace Award as announced by its organiser, the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) yesterday, July 15.

Irene Morada Santiago, is a peace negotiator and implementer, teacher, trainer, organizer and thought leader, adept at effective engagements in both formal and informal peace processes.

Her extraordinary record of accomplishment has impacted conflict dynamics locally and nationally in the Philippines as well as internationally. During a career in peace and development spanning over 40 years, she has worked on all levels from grassroots to global.

A trailblazer, Irene has the distinction of being the only woman in the world today who has been both a member of a peace negotiating panel and chair of the body implementing a major peace agreement. Believing that local action enables people to participate more effectively, she has developed a model for building local capacities for peace.

This model, called “Peace 911”, aims to address the insurgency instead of targeting the insurgent by building the “pillars of positive peace”.

This local peacebuilding model has now been adopted nationwide to address protracted social conflict. As an influential thought leader, Irene identifies the strategic roles women play in peace processes as being “AT the table, ON the table, and TURNING the tables”.

The Women Building Peace Award recognizes the vital role of women who are working in fragile or conflict-affected countries in pursuit of peace. USIP will announce the first recipient of the $10,000 award during a virtual ceremony on September 15.

USIP received over 150 nominations of women peacebuilders from 51 countries. The 10 finalists were selected by USIP’s Women Building Peace Council, an 18-member group of experts and leaders in the fields of gender and peacebuilding, for their exemplary commitment and leadership as peacebuilding practitioners and their key roles in ending and preventing violent conflict.

The 10 finalists for the 2020 Women Building Peace Award are:

Ángela Maria Escobar (Colombia)

Asia Jamil (Pakistan)

Beata Mukarubuga (Rwanda)

Irene M. Santiago (The Philippines)

Julienne Lusenge (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Odette Habonimana (Burundi)

Rita Martin Lopidia Abraham (South Sudan)

Rosa Emilia Salamanca González (Colombia)

Tabassum Adnan (Pakistan)

Victoria Nyanjura (Uganda)

“USIP is honored to use our platform to amplify the important and urgent voices of women who are building peace in their communities and countries. As we struggle to navigate a global crisis and an increasingly complex world, these 10 women stand out as courageous beacons of hope and strength. We hope this award shines a light on the indelible contributions of women peacebuilders everywhere and inspires future generations,” said Nancy Lindborg, USIP president and CEO.

The Women Building Peace Award builds on 10 years of USIP’s existing work to empower women, elevate their voices, and support their roles in local and national peace processes.