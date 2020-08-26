Former CBCP President retired Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away

MANILA - Retired Archbishop Oscar Cruz has died while undergoing medication at Cardinal Santos Hospital Wednesday morning. He was 85.

Archbishop Cruz also served as president of the influential Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) and later as archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan archdiocese.

The CBCP said Archbishop Cruz breathed his last at 6:45 a.m.

The late archbishop has been known critic of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and former President Benigno Aquino. At the time of President Duterte, he slowed down on commenting on national issues due to health reasons.

"Goodbye Archbishop Oscar Cruz. He was a such a dear friend who loved our country next to God. I used to pass by his archdiocese in Dagupan City whenever I traveled to the north. We would discuss anything from religion to the problems besetting our country. God is in good company," said Sen. Panfilo Lacson in his twitter account.