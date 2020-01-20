Gen. Carreon, Gov. Mangudadatu vow to work together for peace of Maguindanao
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diosdado C. Carreon visits Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam S. Mangudadatu at the Provincial Capitol in Buluan, Maguindanao on January 13, 2020.
The two had a dialogue about the future plans for the development and security measures within the Province of Maguindanao for the year 2020. After the meaningful dialogue, Gov. Mangudadatu received a simple token from JTFC Commander as a sign of appreciation.
The Lady Governor is an active peace keeper and good ally of Kampilan troops during her term as Mayor of Datu Abdullah Sangki Municipality up to date.
4 ASG 'cohorts' killed in Tawi-Tawi clash
ZAMBOANGA CITY -- Four drug personalities with alleged ties with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed while a soldier was...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 20, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. COTABATO CITY mayor, may tugon sa pahayag ng BARMM Interim Chief Minister...
Maguindanao "rido" settled
MAGUINDANAO --- Two feuding Moro clans ended Sunday their bloody “rido” that exacted a number of fatalities on both sides.
Rido means clan...
Gen. Carreon, Gov. Mangudadatu vow to work together for peace of Maguindanao
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diosdado C. Carreon visits Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam S....
Another drug den in GenSan shutdown
GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Five operators of a drug den in Barangay Apopong here fell in an entrapment operation Saturday by the Philippine Drug...