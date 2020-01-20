  Monday Jan, 20 2020 07:33:55 PM

Gen. Carreon, Gov. Mangudadatu vow to work together for peace of Maguindanao

Mindanao Peace Process • 08:00 AM Mon Jan 20, 2020
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diosdado C. Carreon visits Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam S. Mangudadatu at the Provincial Capitol in Buluan, Maguindanao on January 13, 2020.

The two had a dialogue about the future plans for the development and security measures within the Province of Maguindanao for the year 2020. After the meaningful dialogue, Gov. Mangudadatu received a simple token from JTFC Commander as a sign of appreciation.

The Lady Governor is an active peace keeper and good ally of Kampilan troops during her term as Mayor of Datu Abdullah Sangki Municipality up to date.

Gen. Carreon, Gov. Mangudadatu vow to work together for peace of Maguindanao

