Gov. Catamco graces North Cotabato police kick off ceremonies for women's month

KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today lauded the women police officers for their vital role in promoting peace and harmony in the work place and at home.

Catamco was guest of honor and speaker when the (North) Cotabato police provincial office, led by Colonel Maximo Layugan, kicked off today the month-long celebration of National Women’s Month and the International Women’s Day on March 8.

This year’s theme is “We Make Change Work for Women,”

In her message, Catamco emphasized the equality among men and women. She also discussed women empowerment and commended all Policewomen for their vital role in promoting peace and harmony in work and at home.

About 250 women, uniformed and non-uniformed personnel from the different police stations across the province joined the motorcade from Kidapawan City to Capitol Compound, Amas, Kidapawan City together with the employees from the provincial government and all other agencies in North Cotabato.

The program commence with the flag raising ceremony at the police provincial office compouned with the parading elements composed of policewomen.

The highlights of the activity are the showcasing of uniforms of the PNP and Non-Uniformed Personnel and the “Larong Pinoy” which are played by the women themselves.

The launching activity concluded with a boodle fight participated by the policewomen and non-uniformed personnel.#