Gov. Catamco graces turnover of “Balay Paglaum” in Makilala

MAKILALA, Cotabato -- The long wait is over as the last batch of 60 units temporary shelter named “Balay Paglaum,” funded by the Philippine Army and built by the military under 10th Infantry Division was successfully turned over Saturday to the local government and to its beneficiaries.

Cotabato Governor Nancy A. Catamco graced the activity held at the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Center in Luna Norte, Makilala along with 10th ID Commander Major Gen Reuben Basiao, 901st brigade commander Brig. Gen Gabriel Viray, Cotabato Rep. Rudy Caoagdan and Makilala Mayor Armando Quibod.

"Ang desisyon sa pagbarog sa kaugalingon ug pagsiguro nga manginabuhi atubangan sa mga kakulian, anaa sa matag usa,” Catamco said during the ceremonies Saturday morning even as she encouraged the earthquake victims to embrace the changes and moved on with new life that the earthquake has brought upon.

Catamco also shared her interest in investing support for livelihood assistance like manufacturing of food products with raw materials are available in the province.

The P9.7-M fund to build the shelter was raised by the Army under the 10th ID by sacrificing their meal allowance for a day.

The objective centered on providing temporary shelters for residents of Barangay Bato whose houses and abode were totally destroyed by the series of earthquakes late last year. The quakes claimed the lives of least 14 residents and devastated almost all houses in Barangay Bato due to landslides and major soil erosions.

To date, the road leading to the village center remained impassable. The provincial government built a new road that the residents now use in attending to their farms at day time.

"Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng ganitong proyekto na lubhang maipagmalaki namin bilang kawani ng pamahalaan (This is the first time that I witness a major project that my officers and men and women are proud of),” Basiao said. “My subordinates deserve commendation,” he added.

"Bakit nga ba namin ginagawa ito, ano ang maaring ninyong isukli sa amin,” Basiao asked the beneficiaries. “Return the favor by working with us in achieving peace that the government had been longing for,” he said.

“I discourage you from supporting the leftist group and their terroristic activities. Kung kami kami lang hindi kami magtagumpay sa pagkamit ng kapayapaan, kailangan namin ang inyong kooperasyon (We cannot win this war alone, we need your cooperation)," Basiao said.

Rep. Caoagdan, the owner of the land area where the temporary shelter was built, reminded everyone to cooperate with the government’s effort and at the same time post parallel efforts by becoming responsible and do their obligation of taking care of the shelters.

Bato Barangay Chairman Solociano, Sumanggi, on his part, expressed their outmost gratitude for the united effort in re-building the lives of Barangay Bato residents. The activity was highlighted by a simple community prayer, house blessing and ribbon cutting led by AFP chaplain and officials. ###