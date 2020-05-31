  Sunday May, 31 2020 10:16:22 PM

Gov. Catamco issues EO putting NoCot under MGCQ

Local News • 19:45 PM Sun May 31, 2020
30
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - North Cotabato Governor Nancy A. Catamco today issued Executive Order No. 68 placing the Province of Cotabato under Modified General Community Quarantine from June 1, 2020 up to June 15, 2020.

Images show the salient features of the EO.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Read, you may experience low water pressure, or no water at all, on June 1 and 2

...

Koronadal Mayor Ogena issues EO placing city under MGCQ

...

Mayor Guiani-Sayadi issues EO putting Cotabato City under MGCQ

COTABATO CITY MAYOR Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said: Here is our Executive Order No. 346 Prescribing the Guidelines for the implementation of MODIFIED...

Gov. Catamco issues EO putting NoCot under MGCQ

COTABATO CITY - North Cotabato Governor Nancy A. Catamco today issued Executive Order No. 68 placing the Province of Cotabato under Modified...

Gov. Mangudadatu issues EO putting the province on MCQ

COTABATO CITY - Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu today issued Executive Order No. 05-015-2020 putting the province under Modified...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208