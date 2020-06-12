Gov. Catamco, military accompany Pikit IDPs back to their villages

PIKIT, North Cotabato -- Hundreds of families have started returning home Thursday after months in evacuation centers here, accompanied by no less than the provincial governor.

The exodus back home of some 2,000 families started at about noon with North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, Pikit Mayor Sumulong Sultan and 601st Army Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong leading the sendoff program.

The return of IDPs will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mayor Sultan could not hold back his tears as he spoke in front of his constituents even as he thanked the police, the military, the local officials, the representatives from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and especially to Gov. Catamco.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to “rido” (clan war) between Moro armed men were emotional too and excited to be with their homes and farms.

“I empathized with you, I know how difficult your situation has been,” Sultan told them in the vernacular.

“I am very happy you can now be in your respective communities,” Catamco told the IDPs who were eager to go back home.

Catamco personally accompanied the IDPs to their communities along with the military, police and MILF representatives.

But Balatican Barangay Chair Salaban Butuan expressed fear that the armed men are still around their village thus he sought additional assurance from Gov. Catamco and Gen. Capulong.

Both Capulong and Catamco assured Butuan and the returning IDPs that soldiers will be stationed in their village.

Butuan lauded how Catamco dealt with the ordinary people like his constituents. “Approachable, friendly and has a heart for the poor,” he said of the governor.

Barangay Balungis Chair Racma Butuan sought Catamco’s help in restoring electricity in the village center and the homes of her constituents after power lines were cut by gunmen.

Barangay Nunguan chair Dulia Sultan said her heart bled seeing ashes of homes of her constituents torched by warring factions.

She personally asked Catamco and Gen. Capulong to deploye Army troopers in her village “so we can have the feelings of security.” (ER)