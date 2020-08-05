  Wednesday Aug, 05 2020 01:57:57 AM

IPHO Maguindanao registers 101% completion in anti-polio drive

Noel Y. Punzalan/PNA
Maguindanao health chief Dr. Elizabeth Samama. (PNA file photo)

COTABATO CITY – The Integrated Provincial Health Office in Maguindanao has reported a 101-percent completion of its “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” campaign in the province.

This came after provincial health workers managed to administer anti-polio vaccination to 197,688 children, exceeding their target of 195,068 children.

“Our accomplishment for the final round of the ‘Patak’ campaign has an equivalent of 101 percent,” Dr. Elizabeth Samama, chief of the IPHO-Maguindanao, told reporters here in an interview Tuesday.

Samama has earlier dispatched 671 vaccination teams to immunize children aged 59 months old and below in 508 villages across Maguindanao.

The 14- day drive ran from July 20 up to August 2.

Amid the achievement, Samama said they would still seek out for unvaccinated children in the farthest barangays of the province within the next seven days.

“Do not worry, the anti-polio vaccine is “halal” (permissive) in Islam,” Samama said in addressing the parents of unvaccinated children in the province. 

