Kidapawan City village councilman slain in gun attack

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Two men posing as “habal-habal” driver shot dead a village councilor here on Monday, police said today.

Lt. Colonel Ramel Hojilla, Kidapawan City police director, said the two suspects on a motorbike were seen staying in front of the village hall of Barangay Nuangan before they shot dead the victim, Nasrullah Manibpel, a village councilor of an upland Barangay Nuangan, Kidapawan City.

Hojilla said Manibpel was inside the village hall performing administrative works and was about to leave for home when attacked at 11 a.m.

“One of the possible motives is personal grudge,” Hojilla said, adding that police investigators are also looking at “rido” clan war involving Manibpel’s family.

“He has no known enemies, he is a good man, he is a good leader, truly public servant,” said one of his relatives who asked not to be named.

They called on the police to bring the perpetrators behind bars so that justice will be served.

At 3 p.m. Monday, he slain village councilman was laid to rest at 3 p.m. Monday according to Islamic rites.

Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista strongly condemned the murder of Manibpel.

“Your City Government will work closely with our law enforcement agents to bring the perpetrators of this act of cowardice and violence to justice,” he said in a statement.