Kidapawan City's P36-M evacuation hub underway

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The city government broke ground Tuesday the construction of a PHP36-million Regional Evacuation Center (REC) here.

The project, funded under the Office of Civil Defense in Region 12, will be built in the government-owned property in Barangay Sudapin.

"I commend the national leadership in responding to my request in building this facility purposely to shelter residents in times of emergency,” Mayor Joseph Evangelista said.

The REC features a multi-purpose covered court, fences; and electric and water lines that are essential utilities needed for the displaced families.

The city government had requested for the facility in preparation for any eventuality and avoid a repeat of what transpired during the October 2019 episodes of earthquakes in the province that forced thousands of evacuees to live in makeshift tents.

Evangelista said they would be tapping other local government units in North Cotabato and the nearby provinces of Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat, among others, to also contribute for the procurement of necessary equipment such as cubicles and bedding kits for the evacuees.

The city's disaster risk reduction and management office will run and oversee the operation of the facility once it will be completed in the first quarter of 2021, Evangelista said. (PNA)