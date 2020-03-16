  Monday Mar, 16 2020 06:56:45 PM

Lanao del Sur, Marawi City now under community quarantine 

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Mon Mar 16, 2020
John M. Unson
Marawi City is the seat of the Lanao del Sur provincial government. (File photo)

COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of Lanao del Sur on Monday placed the entire province and its capital, Marawi City, under community quarantine to hasten efforts of protecting constituents from the deadly coronavirus.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong and Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra signed Monday afternoon the four-page declaration that outlined quarantine regulations based on recommendations by the local medical community, municipal officials, religious leaders and traditional Maranaw elders.

Adiong said he has directed the chief of the Lanao del Sur Integrated Provincial Health Office, physician Allen Minalang, to enlist the help of all municipal health offices in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

A component-province of the Bangsamoro region, Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns scattered in two congressional districts and more than 90 barangays in Marawi City, the provincial capital.

Gandamra said officials and rank-and-file employees of their city health office will work together on a 24-hour basis in protecting Marawi City residents from the COVID-19.  

 

 

