Lanao Sur flattens covid 'curves' in May

COTABATO CITY - Lanao del Sur has flattened curves in May, from critical levels of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in March through April, the provincial government disclosed Wednesday.

As this developed, Governor Mamintal Bombit Alonto Adiong appealed to residents to report all instances of irregularities in the disposition of government aid and violation of the community quarantine rules.

By the monitor of local health authorities, curve rose for patients that tested positive on March 20 through March 30 when their number increased to nine.

Dr. Allen Minalang, provincial health officer, noted the curve has flattened for cases of recovery from March 18 to April 1. On April 3 it inclined again to six cases of recovery and number of patients discharged from hospital confinement.

From being flat up to March 26, the curve for the fatalities rose on March 28, and flattened again from April 1 through April 9. The curve for fatalities stood still until it dropped to zero April 10.

Curve has flattened for fatalities all throughout the days and weeks of April 11 through May 11.

From one, the total number of positive cases increased to two, four and seven, from March 20 through April 1, when the number of cases again increased to 8 on April 17, then up again to 9 cases on April 23. Thence, the curve has flattened from April 25 to May 11.

But still, residents would have to remain cautious and vigilant to effectively forestall a second wave and contain possible increase in the rate of transmissions of CoViD-19.

Adiong said hotlines were provided for citizens to help the government monitor developments in continuing efforts to contain the pandemic corona virus diseas 2019 (Covid-19).

He said instead of going to social media as possible multiplier of fake news, residents should help monitor by reporting directly to authorities, including the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, their observations, including alleged irregularities in the disposition of government aid.

Jennie Alonto Tamano, provincial information office head, said in her advisory post that “before believing and sharing the news being spread on Facebook, readers should first check if the news is legitimate. Check if the source is reliable.

Abduljabbar Malawad, a native of the province asked if it was true homecoming residents would be placed under 14-day quarantine, before they could join their families and relatives in their places. The answer is “yes,” said the information office head.

Adiong said the provincial government of Lanao del Sur is being supportive of the Balik Probinsya Program of the government, being one of its COVID-19 response efforts, under Executive Order 114 of the Office of the President, known as “Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa Program.”

He said this would help track Maranaos being stranded in different parts of the country, and provide assistance to those who want to return home.

The provincial local government has sent out e-copies of forms to be filled up by those who want to avail of benefits under the Balik Probinsiya Program. Nash B. Maulana