Lanao Sur's pandemic-affected Wifi project to resume soon

COTABATO CITY --- The implementation of the “Free Wifi for All” project in Lanao del Sur that got stalled due the COVID-19 pandemic will resume before yearend, officials said Saturday.

The project, launched last March 5, was suspended after Malacañang placed the country under a state of health emergency due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Lanao del Sur Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said Saturday the Speedcast, the Australian contractor of the Free Wifi for All project, shall possibly resume with its implementation within the year.

“This project will accelerate the socio-economic growth of Lanao del Sur,” Adiong said.

The setting up of the online satellite link facilities in different towns in Lanao del Sur is a joint initiative of the provincial government, the United Nations Development Programme and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

Jenny Tamano, provincial information officer, said the office of Adiong shall exert efforts to hasten the completion of the project through the Australian-based Speedcast.

Tamano said the Adiong administration is optimistic the project would be fully operational soon.