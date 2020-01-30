LGU support empowers 7 Isabela City barangay chairwomen

COTABATO CITY --- Seven women managing seven barangay governments in Isabela City in Basilan have never felt so empowered until a woman got to the helm of their local government unit via the May 13, 2019 elections.

Barangay chairpersons Marilyn Aguinid of Menzi, Satra Ali of San Rafael, Lilibeth Fojas of Doña Ramona, Concepcion Andajao of Sunrise, Carmen Delos Reyes of Binuangan, Maria Loida Santos of Calvario and Rhozelfin Jaafar of Market Site all together expressed full support to the peace and development initiatives of their newcomer mayor, Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, during an informal dialogue at the Isabela City hall early this week.

Isabela City covers 45 barangays, home to mixed Muslim and Christian residents.

It was something they have never done during the time of city leaders who served prior to Turabin Hataman’s mayorship in Isabela City, a component-city of Basilan island province.

The seven barangay chairwomen manifested full cooperation with the governance goals of their new mayor and her running mate during the May 13, 2019 polls, the first-termer Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman, during their dialogue, presided over by City Administrator Joel Zanoria.

They took turns telling the city administrator that they have never been so empowered administratively until Turabin-Hataman assumed as Isabela City mayor on June 30, 2019, apparently a consequence of her continuing effort to strengthen their respective barangay governments via direct governance support from her office.

All seven of them are as grateful to their new vice mayor, Salliman, an engineer by profession, for his being just as good and for the support of the Salliman-led Sangguniang Panglunsod to efforts of improving governance in their barangays.