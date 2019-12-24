Local execs: Vigilance needed vs. bomb attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Local executives today urged residents here and in towns in North Cotabato to be watchful of the surroundings following Sunday night’s bombings that hurt 19 people.

Sixteen persons, among them Army servicemen, were hurt in the explosion in downtown Cotabato City while five more got injured minutes later in another blast that rocked Libungan town in North Cotabato, about 30 kilometers away.

An explosion also occurred the upland Upi town in Maguindanao province immediately after the bombings in Cotabato City and in Libungan. Two were slightly wounded in the Upi bombing that triggered panic among residents.

Cotabato City Cynthia Guini-Sayadi, chairperson of the city peace and order council, said the police and military are on top of the situation but that the local communities need to be vigilant and cooperative in helping prevent a repeat of the incident.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco said municipal officials and the provincial peace and order council under her are now helping the police investigate on the bombing in Libungan.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division, which has jurisdiction over Cotabato City and parts of North Cotabato province, deployed more men in strategic spots to restrain movements of terrorists.