Lone survivor in Kabacan mass killing dies too

KABACAN, North Cotabato – The lone survivor in the mass killing Saturday in Kabacan, Cotabato has also died hours after the shooting, raising the death toll to nine, police said.

Police Major Peter Pinalgan Jr, Kabacan town police chief, said Tong Guiaman, 30 years old, married and resident Buluan, Kabacan, Cotabato expired at past 4 p.m. while undergoing medication at a private hospital.

Pinalgan said eight of the victims died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body after they were strafed while standing by the roadside alog Aringgay Road, near the state-run University of Southern Mindanao campus.

“They were allegedly ordered to stop by unidentified suspects and when they all alighted from their respective motorcycles they were shot several times,” Pinalgan said.

He said the suspects used high powered firearms like M-16 Armalite rifle, Carbine rifle and cal. 45 pistol based on the empty shells found in the crime scene.

Quoting witnesses, the unidentified suspects fled towards direction of Barangay Aringay, Kabacan, Cotabato after the incident.

Scene of the crime operatives found 32 empty shells for firearms of various calibre.

Pinalgan said investigation continues as to the identities and motive of the perpetrators.

He identified the fatalities as:

1. Kons Kalilangan, 35 years old, married, farmer and resident of Aringay, Kabacan, Cotabato,

2. Saganding Sailon, 30 years old, farmer and resident of Osias, kabacan, Cotabato,

3. Benladin Dimanalao, 25 years old, single, farmer and resident of Aleosan, Cotabato,

4. Jaiden Musaid, 25 years old, farmer and resident of Midsayap, Cotabato,

5. Romeo Balatamay, 35 years old, married, driver and resident of Aringay, Kabacan, Cotabato,

6. Katindig Kagayawon, 25 years old, farmer and resident of Buluan, Kabacan, Cotabato,

7. Fahad Mandigan, 30 years old, married, farmer resident of Sitio Agpa, Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato,

8. Budsal Jakaria Lipusin, 37 years old, married, farmer resident of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao (fatal) and

9. Tong Guiaman, 30 years old, married and resident Buluan, Kabacan, Cotabato (wounded and later expired).