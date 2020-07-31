LOOK! DXOM-Happy FM celebrates 27th natal day
KORONADAL CITY - Fr. Rogelio Tabuada, OMI, chief executive officer of the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC) celebrates the 27th year anniversary of Happy FM, the first FM station in Koroandal City.
The men and women behind NDBC Happy-FM Koronadal vowed to continue giving its listeners with quality music, highly education education and set the trend of FM broadcasting in Soccsksargen region.
LOOK! DXOM-Happy FM celebrates 27th natal day
KORONADAL CITY - Fr. Rogelio Tabuada, OMI, chief executive officer of the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC) celebrates the 27th year...
COVID WATCH: 14 new cases in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - Fourteen more residents of Region 12 have been tested positive of novel coronavirus disease as of Thursday night, the Dept of...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 30, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. KORONADAL CITY, binaha na naman kahapon; halos 200 mga bahay nasira
2. ...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 29, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. BAHAGI ng Koronadal City binaha matapos ang malakas na ulan; mahigit 100 katao, inilikas...
2 dead, 1 hurt in Polomolok law enforcement operations vs. Dawla Islamiyah
GEN. SANTOS CITY – Two were neutralized while another was injured in a separate buy-bust operations in Polomolok, South Cotabato against the...