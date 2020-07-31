LOOK! DXOM-Happy FM celebrates 27th natal day

KORONADAL CITY - Fr. Rogelio Tabuada, OMI, chief executive officer of the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC) celebrates the 27th year anniversary of Happy FM, the first FM station in Koroandal City.

The men and women behind NDBC Happy-FM Koronadal vowed to continue giving its listeners with quality music, highly education education and set the trend of FM broadcasting in Soccsksargen region.