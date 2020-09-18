  Friday Sep, 18 2020 06:42:08 PM

Magelco about to complete replacement of poles from Datu Odin to Upi

Local News • 09:30 AM Fri Sep 18, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez
Magelco general manager Ashary Maongco takes a selfie with one of the rehabilitated poles at the backdrop in Upi, Maguindanao.

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative today reported that the project on replacement of old poles with concrete and steel poles in a 26.2 kilometers stretch to Upi, Maguindanao from its station in Datu Odin Sinsuat is nearing completion.

“As of now, we have erected 239 poles with conductor wires equivalent to 14.36 kilometers,” Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said in a statement.

“We are targeting the middle of October 2020 to finish this noble project that will replace all the dilapidated distribution lines constructed in the 1970s,” Maongco said of the project designed for the “haven of empowered indigenous community of Tedurays in Maguindanao.”

“Looking forward for the Tiduray country, I am inclined to rehabilitate North to South Upi and construct another 3-phase lines from Nuro in North UPI to the Poblacion of Datu Blah Sinsuat in the coastal area of Maguindanao,” Maongco added after conducting project cite inspection.

“Magelco has no money but your general manager and the Board of Directors are finding ways through self-funded rehabilitation project that makes Magelco a model office in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” he said.

“Magelco is the only ‘Class A’ Electric Cooperative in the Moro Region which has five ECs,” Maongco added.

 

 

 

