Maguindanao’s deputy provincial prosecutor, 2 companions wounded in ambush
COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen wounded in an ambush here Friday Maguindanao Deputy Provincial Prosecutor Tocod Ronda and two companions.
The suspects, positioned at one side of the road, fired at Ronda’s white Toyota Grandia van while its driver was maneuvering towards an interior block in the Featherville Subdivision in west of Cotabato City.
Maguindanao provincial prosecutor Rohaira Lao has urged the police to investigate extensively on the incident. The wounded Ronda and his two unnamed companions are now undergoing medication in a hospital.
