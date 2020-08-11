Maguindanao guv orders surprise drug test to all prov’l employees

COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu yesterday ordered a surprise drug test of all employees working at the provincial capitol in Buluan, Maguindanao.

The drug test was in compliance of Republic Act 9165 or an Act instituting the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“This is also in compliance to my directive to ensure drug free workplaces and that all government servants working directly under me are drug free,” Mangudadatu said in a statement.

Mangudadatu personally supervised the conduct of sampling of specimen and detailed police personnel inside and outside the comfort rooms where urine samples are taken to avoid manipulation or cheating of test results.

The mandatorty drug tests done to about 600 department heads, regular, contractual and job order employees of the provincial capitol. The results: All negative of drug use.