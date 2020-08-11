  Tuesday Aug, 11 2020 04:31:55 PM

Maguindanao guv orders surprise drug test to all prov’l employees

Local News • 12:30 PM Tue Aug 11, 2020
36
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Employees of the Maguindanao provincial capitol queue to the drug testing ordered by Maguidnanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu to ensure all workers are drug free. (LGU photo)

COTABATO CITY  – Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu yesterday ordered a surprise drug test of all employees working at the provincial capitol in Buluan, Maguindanao.

The drug test was in compliance of Republic Act 9165 or an Act instituting the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“This is also in compliance to my directive to ensure drug free workplaces and that all government servants working directly under me are drug free,” Mangudadatu said in a statement.

Mangudadatu personally supervised the conduct of sampling of specimen and detailed police personnel inside and outside the comfort rooms where urine samples are taken to avoid manipulation or cheating of test results.

The mandatorty drug tests done to about 600 department heads, regular, contractual and job order employees of the provincial capitol. The results: All negative of drug use.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Uncooperative drug dealer perished in PDEA operation

COTABATO CITY --- Agents killed a drug dealer who resisted arrest after selling P340,000 worth of shabu in a sting Tuesday that went haywire....

Maguindanao guv orders surprise drug test to all prov’l employees

COTABATO CITY  – Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu yesterday ordered a surprise drug test of all employees working at the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 11, 2020)

NDBC NETWORK NEWS HEADLINES: 1. SAMPUNG Covid positive patients sa Region 12, naka-recover 2. IPHO-LANAO DEL SUR, mas pinalakas ang contact...

MinDA grants P200,000 for tools, work tables of bambo face shiled makers

Orders overwhelm farmers! DAVAO CITY - A P200,000 financial assistance was allocated last night by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) from...

25 Midsayap residents hospitalized for amoebiasis

NORTH COTABATO --- Dysentery downed 25 villagers in a flood-stricken agricultural area in Barangay Nalin 2 in Midsayap town, now in hospitals being...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267