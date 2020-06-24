Maguindanao restores governance in conflict affected Talitay town

TALITAY, Maguindanao -- The Maguindanao government through the provincial police and with the help of 2nd Mechanized Army troops have restored on Monday the center of governance of Talitay town after elected officials abandoned the old town hall due to armed conflict.

On Monday a Philippine flag has once again wiggling vigorously, indicating a new hope after restless days of violence.

The aim of the provincial government was to make the LGU function in running the local government in its original designated office, to be secured by government forces after armed men stormed the satellite office in Barangay Gadungan few weeks ago sowing fear to the people and town employees.

“We want to re-establish in the original town site, the satellite office they built is not recognized by the civil service commission and the provincial government, technically the employees are considered AWOL (absence without leave)”, said Colonel Arnold Santiago, the provincial police director of Maguindanao.

Talitay town is marred by cycle of political violence and vendetta from warring clans and the recent killings of its town officials.

According to various sources from police and military working in the area, the conflict worsen after 2019 elections when the clan of Sabals and Amerils who were once an ally was locked into rido or clan war, when one party did not follow the agreement on the supposed outcome of the election.

Sources said that it should be the sister of former ARMM Assemblyman Sedik Ameril, who was agreed to be supported as winning vice-mayor despite the filing of candidacy of former Mayor Montasir Sabal for vice-mayoralty post, he is the younger brother of Abdulwahab.

But this was not followed and it turned out that sister Suraida Ameril was third in the race instead, breaching the said agreement.

This has sparked an offensive and counter-offensive attacks on both parties just after the declaration of winning candidates.

Firefight, burning of schools and killings has followed. Both have said to have heavily armed followers and relatives who are members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters.

Both sides also have suffered casualties in the continuing clashes.

This led to displacement of hundreds of families and fear of workers to be identified to any of the warring group.

The town administrator and a secretary of the Sangguniang Bayan were killed.

Late Mayor Abdulwahab Sabal, Montasir Sabal and former Assemblyman Sedik Ameril was named by President Rodrigo Duterte in his narco-list.

But Sabal’s in 2016 denied these accusations when interviewed by the media.

In fact, the slain mayor has exerted efforts to clean his name after an arrest in the airport and continued to serve as town Mayor.

Both Sedik Ameril and Montasir Sabal are in hiding until this moment.

But Abdulwahab was not that fortunate, he was assassinated by a sniper in Malate, Manila hotel when about to check-in last February 10. He was in Manila to attend a gathering of Mayors called by Duterte.

Vice-Mayor Montasir Sabal, by rule of succession should have taken the post of killed Mayor.

But since he was not seen to govern the town, the first councilor young Moner Sabal, the son of slain mayor led the governance of Talitay in the satellite office.

But even then unrest continuous, armed men several times attacked the satellite office near the Sabal’s residence in Barangay Gadungan believed to be from their nemesis and in one event last May, armed men occupied the town hall after dominated the heavy firefight.

“We pity much the employees, they are ready and willing to serve but the circumstances are making them futile, so the provincial government will establish the symbol of governance here”, said Maguindanao administrator Odjie Balayman.

Balayman added that upon the review of documents for the satellite office by the provincial government they found several flaws.

“There was no public hearing or two-thirds of the vote of the Sangguniang Bayan members for its transfer, as Mandated by Muslim Mindanao Act, it says the town hall is located here in Poblacion”, he said.

Governor Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu has worked with the Bangsamoro government in pushing the town to be functional as several projects for the people and government activities was freeze due to armed tensions.

“I had talked with BARMM officials to establish soon the seat of government in Talitay”, Governor Mangudadatu said.

Meanwhile, newly installed town administrator Kamid Laugan is thankful they can move to rebuild the town anew.

“After several communication letters, finally they hear us, now they know we exist”, he said.

He was joined by more than 30 employees who are expected to clean the abandoned and dilapidated municipal hall. No electricity and No water supply yet.

According to Balayman, Vice-Mayor Montasir Sabal by rule of succession is expected to seat as town Mayor but he has not surfaced yet to the public.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has started to send tables and other office supplies for the town hall to operate.

Police Colonel Ronald Santiago meanwhile has dispatched additional set of police force and requested additional forces of military to enforce security of the town hall.