Maguindanao town officials support to proposed Anti-Terrorism Act

RAJAH BUAYAN, Maguindanao – The local government of a town in Maguindanao that hurdled a series of terrorists’ attack in the past is supporting the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

In a statement, the Municipal Peace and Order Council (MPOC) of the municipality of Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao, headed by Mayor Yacob Ampatuan, has passed a manifesto of support for the ATB “because we believed it will give peace in our communities.”

“We support this bill because we are convinced it will put an end to terrorists actions that had long been sowing fear among our people, especially in remote areas,” the manifesto signed by Mayor Ampatuan, Vice Mayor Sittie Jin Princess Lumenda and members of MPOC.

“We have experienced terrorism right in our doorsteps, it claimed lives of innocent civilians,” the manifesto said, referring to atrocities conducted by IS linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Rajah Buayan and nearby Moro communities.

“The lives of our people, especially women and children, have been lost by terror attacks,” it added.

“We call on our people to embrace the path to peace and support the fight against terrorism in our town and in the province,” the MOPC manifesto said.

Rajah Buayan town which has a population of 23,600 based on the 2015 census is situated in the heart of Maguindanao and near the marshland where the ISIS linked gunmen operates and have been sowing terror in civilian communities.