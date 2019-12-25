  Wednesday Dec, 25 2019 01:35:30 AM

Maguindanao town vice mayor ambushed, critically hurt

Local News • 17:00 PM Tue Dec 24, 2019
52
By: 
FERDINANDH B. CABRERA
POlice conduct post crime probe on the victim;s vehicle. (Photo Ferdinand Cabrera)

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao  – Unidentified gunmen riding on motorbike ambushed Tuesday Vice Mayor Akmad M. Ampatuan of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, police said today.

Vice Mayor Ampatuan was on board a red Toyota Innova vehicle (LFT-737) heading for home from the town hall when the suspects opened fire at past 1 p.m. along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion.

“Investigation is still on going, manhunt had been launched by Shariff Aguak PNP and 33rd Infantry Battalion,” according to Technical Sgt. Omar Dirangaren, Shariff Aguak PNP desk officer.

Ampatuan and his escort were injured and were rushed to the Maguindanao provincial hospital and later transferred to an undisclosed hospital in nearby Sultan Kudarat.

Vice Mayor Ampatuan is the father of Shariff Aguak Mayor Marop Ampatuan.

Motive and identities of the attackers remained unknown. 

Police Major Erwin Tabora, Shariff Aguak town police chief, said Ampatuan is reportedly now in a stable condition in an undisclosed hospital.

