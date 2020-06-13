Maguindanao uses contact-tracing apps as it welcomes returning LSIs

COTABATO CITY – As the number of returning residents of Maguidanao continues to rise, the provincial government has started using contact tracing application, establishment of isolation facilities in every town and a 4-hectare cemetery for coronavirus fatalities.

Efforts have been strengthened to prevent entry of returning individuals and overseas Filipino workers with the virus. “All returning Locall Stranded Individuals (LSIs) wanting to be with their loved ones at home are most welcome,” Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu said.

“Our alert level is up to prevent local transmission,” she added. She said lessons have been learned in the return of students from Cebu City where one student tested positive and later the 11 other students in the same trip back home.

Mangudadatu said isolation facilities in every town in Maguindanao are almost complete to cater to those who will avail of the “Hatid Probinsya program.” Members of receiving personnel from the Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Hospital are well equipment with PPE as they welcome “Maguindanaons” in Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Cotabato and Gen. Santos City.

In a worst case scenario, the provincial government is also prepared as it readies a four hectare lot not far from provincial hospital in Datu Hofer town to be the final resting place of COVID-19 fatalities.

Since Manila-Cotabato air travel have resumed at Cotabato airport, the provincial government has been busy welcoming Maguindanao residents, putting them under 14-day quarantine before allowing them to be with their loved ones.

“Contact tracing is important to prevent outbreak of the virus,” Gov. Mangudadatu said. (FC)