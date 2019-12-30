Marijuana leaves found at Pagalungan-Datu Montawal border

COTABATO CITY --- Combined police and Army personnel seized Sunday a sack of marijuana leaves found in an open field at the border of Maguindanao’s adjoining Datu Montawal and Pagalungan towns.

Col. Arnold Santiago of the Maguindanao provincial police said Monday the operation that led to the confiscation of the marijuana leaves was a joint initiative of the police stations in both municipalities, the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Citing a report from Capt. Razul Pandulo of the Datu Montawal municipal police, Santiago said it was residents of villages in the border of Barangays Dungguan and in Dalgan in Pagalungan who helped the joint police-Army-MILF group locate the Marijuana leaves.

The government and the MILF are bound by security compacts to mutually cooperate in addressing peace and security issues in potential conflict flashpoint areas in southern provinces.

Pandulo told reporters via online Messenger they will enlist the help of barangay officials in identifying the owner of the confiscated marijuana leaves for subsequent prosecution in court.