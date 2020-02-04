More than 2,000 families displaced by Jolo fire

COTABATO CITY --- Officials are scrambling to extend relief services to no fewer than 2,000 families dislocated by a big fire that hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Jolo, Sulu on Monday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in still investigating on what had triggered the fire that razed thousands of small houses, mostly on beaches, in Jolo’s adjoining Barangay Tulay, Chinese pier and Takut-Takut areas.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro local government minister, said Tuesday the regional government will focus attention on the plight of the residents dislocated by the incident in support of the relief efforts of the Sulu provincial risk reduction and management council under the office of Gov. Sakur Tan.

Reports reaching the regional capitol here of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao stated that no fewer than 2,000 families were affected by fire that started at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Barangay Tulay, Jolo.

Jolo is the capital town of the island Sulu province.

The fire immediately spread through Jolo’s old historic Chinese pier and Alat areas, both congested with stilt houses on coastlines made of light materials.

The areas hit by fire are not too distant from the large, iconic Masjid Tulay mosque in Barangay Tulay.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said they will help the Sulu provincial government attend to the needs of the fire victims through the regional government’s emergency response contingent under the local government ministry.