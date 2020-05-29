More sea turtules release in Sarangani province
MORE SEA TURTLES RELEASED IN SARBAY. Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Glan together with barangay local officials in Lun Masla, Malapatan, Sarangani Province released another batch of Olive Ridley (Lepidochelys olivacea) marine turtle hatchlings on Tuesday, May 26.
According to reports, the hatchlings started emerging about 5:30 in the morning and were released in the coastal waters of Purok Compulsory of the said barangay around 7:30 AM.
Brief information drive was also conducted by the CENRO Glan and Malapatan Municipal ENRO in the community to enhance their awareness on the importance of marine wildlife.
Said activity is part of the month-long celebration of Ocean Month 2020 with the theme “PAra sa Tao: Protected Areas for Protected Future.” | Courtesy: CENRO Glan
