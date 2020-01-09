  Thursday Jan, 09 2020 04:52:09 PM

MP Candao cites BARMM chief’s efforts to improve lives of Bangsamoro  

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:30 AM Thu Jan 9, 2020
54
By: 
news release
BARMM Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim (4th from left) meets with Turkish officials during his visit in December 2019. (Photo from MILF chairman)

COTABATO CITY  – A member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today expressed confidence the region is in good hands with Chief Minister Murad Balawag Ebrahim doubly working to convince investors to come in.

Member of Parliament Princess Bai Maleiha B. Candao, in a statement, cited Ebrahim’s recent foreign trip where he put the BARMM into the investors’ map of Turkey and convinced to pour in capital in the young regional government in southern Philippines.

The BARMM chief minister also met with leaders of Muslim countries who are willing to help improve the lives of Bangsamoro people.

Candao said through the efforts of Chief Minister Ebrahim the region has received about P4.153 billion investments from Malaysia, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“More investors in BARMM simply means more development and more employment opportunities,” MP Candao said in a statement.

MP Candao also lauded the Duterte administration for the passage and approval of 2020 General Appropriations Act where the P65.2 billion block grant for BARMM was included.

She said these funds will be used to further improved services for education, medical and health services, social and infrastructure services that had long been deprived to the Bangsamoro.

MP Candao has urged pessimists in the region to give current BARMM leadership to prove it is capable of transforming the lives of Bangsamoro through moral governance. (#)

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Tacurong mayor convenes census board ahead of 2020 population survey

Standing by his commitment to support the activities of Philippine Statistics Authority, Mayor Angelo Montilla convened the Tacurong City Census...

MP Candao cites BARMM chief’s efforts to improve lives of Bangsamoro  

COTABATO CITY  – A member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today...

PDEA dismantles drug den, arrests owner, 4 drug suspects

KORONADAL CITY  – Anti-narcotics and police operatives dismantled on Wednesday stumbled upon a drug den while conducting drug buy bust...

No Filipino hurt in missile strikes targeting US bases in Iraq

MANILA -- No Filipino was hurt in the Iranian missile strike that targeted two military bases in Iraq housing American troops,...

Region 12's 2nd most wanted shabu dealer neutralized

COTABATO CITY  --- A police team killed the second most wanted shabu trafficker in central Mindanao in a brief gunfight in Polomolok town in South...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208