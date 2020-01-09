MP Candao cites BARMM chief’s efforts to improve lives of Bangsamoro  

COTABATO CITY – A member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today expressed confidence the region is in good hands with Chief Minister Murad Balawag Ebrahim doubly working to convince investors to come in.

Member of Parliament Princess Bai Maleiha B. Candao, in a statement, cited Ebrahim’s recent foreign trip where he put the BARMM into the investors’ map of Turkey and convinced to pour in capital in the young regional government in southern Philippines.

The BARMM chief minister also met with leaders of Muslim countries who are willing to help improve the lives of Bangsamoro people.

Candao said through the efforts of Chief Minister Ebrahim the region has received about P4.153 billion investments from Malaysia, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“More investors in BARMM simply means more development and more employment opportunities,” MP Candao said in a statement.

MP Candao also lauded the Duterte administration for the passage and approval of 2020 General Appropriations Act where the P65.2 billion block grant for BARMM was included.

She said these funds will be used to further improved services for education, medical and health services, social and infrastructure services that had long been deprived to the Bangsamoro.

MP Candao has urged pessimists in the region to give current BARMM leadership to prove it is capable of transforming the lives of Bangsamoro through moral governance. (#)