MTIT-BARMM forms special price monitoring team meant for COVID-19 emergency

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism’s (MTIT-BARMM) bureau of trade and industry formed a special price monitoring team to closely monitor the prices of all basic goods and other essential medical supplies in the Bangsamoro region amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to MTIT-BARMM Minister Abuamri Taddik, their office have created a special team for a weekly price monitoring, instead of monthly monitoring, in the areas of Bangsamoro region after the Presidential Declaration No. 922—declaring public health emergency throughout the Philippines—was signed on March 8, 2020.

"In order to relay the message, MTIT has already coordinated with radio stations and posted tarpaulins of guidelines for business owners. Also, there's a constant coordination with Local Government Units (LGUs), Philippine National Police (PNP), and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)," Minister Taddik said.

He said the price freeze on all agricultural and manufactured basic goods, essential medicines, and other medical supplies was imposed according to the national order of Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which was the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2020-01 issued on 18 March 2020 pursuant to Section 6 of the Price Act (Republic Act No. 7581), as amended by RA 10623.

RA 10623 states that whenever there is a declaration of a state of emergency, calamity, or other similar conditions, prices of basic necessities shall be frozen at their prevailing prices for sixty (60) days or until sooner lifted by the President.

The MTIT has also issued a memorandum order the for all of its provincial offices and directors to inform the public of the Anti-Hoarding and Anti Panic Buying pursuant to DTI's Memorandum Circular No. 20-07.

This order shall set reasonable limit in selling all basic necessities and some medical supplies intended for health protection.

However, the price of agricultural products in BARMM is set by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR-BARMM).

The price will still depend on the price ceiling recommended by the Local Price Coordination Council (LPCC).

"Mayroong iilan na nagtaas ng bigas, pero ibinigay na namin ang limitation nila [sa presyo]. Ibig sabihin, controlled pa rin ng MTIT ang lahat ng price," he added.

Currently, Minister Taddik said, "the trading situation in BARMM is stable and there's no unreasonable price increase detected."

"Since its implemetation, two businessmen did not follow the protocol and were given warnings already. One in Maguindanao and one in Marawi City," Minister Taddik revealed.

The Minister warned the business owners not to violate the law and stressed, "sama-sama tayong lahat sa pag-implement ng batas at walang lokohan. Kung sinoman ang malalaman at mahuhuling nanloloko at umaabuso sa presyo ay huhulihin natin.”

He further warned violators of the price freeze could face fine ranging between Five Thousand Pesos (P5,000.00) and Two Million Pesos(P2,000,000.00) and imprisonment of not less than five (5) years up to 15 years. Their business permit/license could be confiscated and business operation could be ceased. (Bureau of Public Information)