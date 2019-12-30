  Monday Dec, 30 2019 01:13:06 PM

Muslims, Christians join Isabela City Rizal Day program

Edwin O. Fernandez
Muslims and Christians joined the Rizal Day event in Isabela City. (Contributed) 

COTABATO CITY --- The Isabela City government in Basilan and its constituents on Monday commemorated together the 123rd anniversary of the martyrdom of Jose Rizal in an event that sealed anew the interfaith solidarity among local communities.

The program, where Isabela City LGU was represented by City Administrator Joel Zanoria, a member of the Freemasons fraternity, brought together local officials, barangay leaders and representatives from the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Army’s 104th Brigade and civic blocs involved in domestic community service programs, among them the Recon and Kabalikat groups.

The Philippine national hero Rizal, a physician and writer, was a Freemason.

Promotion of Muslim-Christian solidarity via interfaith activities and other endeavors, such as multi-sectoral and inter-agency commemoration of historical events, are among the platforms of Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman in propagating peace and sustainable development in all of the barangays under their jurisdiction. 

