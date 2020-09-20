NDBC COVID WATCH: 19 Cotabtato City patients recover; Region 12 records 46 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday night in the Soccsksargen region, raising total confirmed cases to 1,085, the Department of Health said.

It also reported that 27 patients have recovered, raising the number of recovered patients to 523.

DOH-12 said

One reported death from Lebak, the 577th reported confirmed case, 50 years-old male. Cause of death was Acute Kidney Injury secondary to prerenal azotemia versus infectious process post femoral catheterization right.

one reported death from Koronadal City, South Cotabato, the 1049th reported confirmed case, 46 years old Female. Cause of death is COVID-19 (Positive) Pneumonia High Risk.

With that two fatalities, the region now has 22 Covid-19 related deaths.

The DOH said of the new cases, 39 were from Gen. Santos City.

See infographics: