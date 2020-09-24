  Thursday Sep, 24 2020 01:40:10 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 47 recover, 28 new cases in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:45 PM Wed Sep 23, 2020
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported more recovered patients than new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patients.

In a bulletin, DOH-12 said 47 patients have recovered from the disease while 28 others were new cases.

Of the 47 recovered patients, South Cotabato has 21; Gen. Santos City has 9; Sarangani has 5; Sultan Kudarat 1; North Cotabato 1 and Cotabato City 10.

Meanwhile DOH reported that:

One reported death for Polomolok, the 1122nd reported confirmed case, 56 years old female. Cause of death is Cerebrovascular accident hypertensive bleed, COVID-19 confirmed severe, acute respiratory failure secondary to community acquired pneumonia high risk with hypoxia, hypertensive cardiovascular disease Diabetes Mellitus Type II, poorly controlled

▪️Two additional reported deaths for General Santos City:

(1) 1145th reported confirmed case, 70 years old male. Cause of death is Acute respiratory failure high risk pneumonia severe, COVID-19 confirmed, Diabetes Mellitus type II, uncontrolled.

(2) 1177th reported confirmed case, 74 years old male. Cause of death is Cardiopulmonary arrest probably secondary to community acquired pneumonia high risk, hypertension stage III, COVID-19 infection, dead on arrival.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC COVID WATCH: 47 recover, 28 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported more recovered patients than new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-...

UPDATE: Civilian slain in Maguindanao rice field blast

CAMP Siongco, Maguindano - A civilian was injured in an explosion at Sitio Gantong, Barangay Tonggol in General Salipada K. Pendatun (GKSP),...

Kidapawan City's P36-M evacuation hub underway

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The city government broke ground Tuesday the construction of a PHP36-million Regional Evacuation Center (REC) here. The...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Sept. 23, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  34 bagong Covid-19 cases sa Region 12 naitala, may 34 na mga pasyente din ang gumaling 2.  SA BARMM, may 14 ang...

Teachers enlist learners in Lamitan house-to-house enrollment

COTABATO CITY --- Teachers in Lamitan City have been facilitating for three weeks now house-to-house enrollment of children to stop  downtrend...