NDBC COVID WATCH: 9 patients recover but 27 new cases up in Soccsksargen

COTABATO CITY - Nine novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the Soccsksargen region but 27 new cases were also recorded on the same day.

In a bulletin, DOH said the recovered patients include those from from Sarangani with three, South Cotabato two, North Cotabato two, Sultan Kudarat with one and Gen. Santos with one, raising the number of recovered patients to 387.

Of the 27 new cases, South Cotabato has 10, Cotabato City 7, North Cotabato has 6, Sultan Kudarat 2 and GenSan 2, raising the total number of positive patients to 813 with 409 active patients and 16 fatalities.

See infographics below: