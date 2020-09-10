NDBC COVID WATCH: DOH-12 lists 72 new infections, 29 in Gen. Santos, 23 in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported a single day record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 786.

Six patients have so far defeated the virus, raising the recovery list to 378.

Gen. Santos City has the highest single day infections of 29, followed by South Cotabato with 23, Cotabato City has 12 including a 5-year-old boy, Sultan Kudarat has 5, North Cotabato has 2 and one in Sarangani province.