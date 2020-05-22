New bishop of Jolo ordained

COTABATO CITY - An Oblate of Mary Immaculate (OMI) priest is now a bishop and will be sent to Jolo vicariate to serve the people and the Catholic faithful there after his episcopal ordination today at the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral here.

Most Rev. Bishop Charlie M. Inzon, was ordained by Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon as principal principal consecrator during subdued Eucharistic celebration due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the restrictions of the IATF because of the COVID pandemic, the ceremony is not open to the public.

He is the 6th bishop of Jolo Vicariate, replacing Archbishop Lampon who left Jolo vicariate in 2018.

Accompanying Archbishop Lampon were retired Orlando Cardinal Quevedo, OMI, DD who served as principal co-consecrator and Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, DD.

Cardinal Quevedo said today is special day for the Oblates because it is the feast day of St. Eugene de Mazenod, the founder of the OMIs, who died in France on May 21, 1861.

Bishop Inzon was the 5th bishop to be consecrated at the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral in the past 69 years, according to Cardinal Quevedo.

The first to be ordained at the Cotabato Cathedral was then Fr. Gerard Mongeau, OMI, as the bishop of the then prelature of Cotabato in 1951. And 18-years later, in 1969, then Fr. Antonino Nepomuceno, OMI, was ordained auxiliary bishop of Cotabato.

Cardinal Quevedo said another 19 years later in 1988, then Fr. Romulo dela Cruz of the Diocesan Clergy of Cotabato, was consecrated as co-adjutor bishop of prelature of Isabela, Basilan.

In 2006, then Fr. Jose Colin Bagaforo, DCC was consecrated as auxiliary bishop of Cotabato and is currently the bishop of Kidapawan.

Bishop Inzon, in his speech, has thanked all those who prayer for him, worked with him, his fellow Oblates, the Diocesan Clergy of Cotabato, Cardinal Quevedo, Archbishop Lampon, Bishop Bagaforo and his congregation, the OMI.

He will be installed in Jolo vicariate later this month.