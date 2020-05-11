`No movement day' in Cotabato City takes off
COTABATO CITY --- Streets here were empty on Sunday, first day of the enforcement of a weekly “no movement day” as a coronavirus containment measure of the city mayor’s office.
Only vehicles carrying anti-COVID-19 frontliners, police patrol cars and military KM 450 light trucks were permitted to move around based on an executive order issued last week by Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guianoi-Sayadi.
Guiani-Sayadi is the presiding chairperson of the inter-agency Cotabato City disaster risk reduction and management council.
The no movement day in Cotabato City during Sundays is meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all of its 37 constituent-barangays.
The Cotabato City police, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and personnel of the Philippine Marine Corps based in the city are together implementing the measure.
Volunteer barangay watchmen are helping prevent villagers from coming out of their barangays in support of the no-movement day initiative of the mayor’s office.
