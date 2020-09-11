No movement Saturday (Sept. 12) starts at 3 p.m. and no movement Sunday on Sept. 13

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato City govenrment reimposes no movement Saturday (Spet. 12) and Sunday (Sept. 13).

In a bulleting, the city govenrment said no movement Saturday will commence at 3 p.m. onwards.

All these are part of the health protocols being applied while the city is reeling from rising number of COVID-19 cases the past few days.

Lockdown is in effect in Barangay Poblacion 6 for two weeks starting Sept. 10.