  Friday Sep, 11 2020 06:51:01 PM

No movement Saturday (Sept. 12) starts at 3 p.m. and no movement Sunday on Sept. 13

Local News • 14:30 PM Fri Sep 11, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato City govenrment reimposes no movement Saturday (Spet. 12) and Sunday (Sept. 13).

In a bulleting, the city govenrment said no movement Saturday will commence at 3 p.m. onwards.

All these are part of the health protocols being applied while the city is reeling from rising number of COVID-19 cases the past few days.

Lockdown is in effect in Barangay Poblacion 6 for two weeks starting Sept. 10. 

