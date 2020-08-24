North Cotabato floods submerge 100 homes in Midsayap

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato – A day-long heavy downpour Saturday triggered flash floods in North Cotabato as major riber tributaries have overflowed.

In Barangay Kadigasan here, residents were "lockdown" inside their homes as the water leverl along waterways and canals rose to as high as waist level.

Barangay Kadigasan chairperson Norodin Mohammad while huge part of the village have been underwater for more than six hours, no resident have fled to safer grounds since the water subsided later in the day on Saturday.

Mohammad said the village is prone to flashfloods when the Kabacan River and Rio Grande de Mindanao overflow after hours of heavy downpour upstream.

No one was hurt.

Mohammad sought help from the municipal government of Midsayap since the village calamity fund had been used in programs to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 in ther village.

“We hope to have flood control dikes to save residential areas every time there’s heavy rain,” Mohammad said in a radio interview. "Flooding is a perennial problem in this village," he added.

Personnel from the Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Council Municipal Agriculture Office are in the village conducting evaluation and assessment on the damages to agriculture.