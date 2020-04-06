North Cotabato now has first ever COVID-19 case
COTABATO CITY --- Officials today announced that North Cotabato province now has a COVID-19 patient, someone who was at a recent fighting cock derby in Davao City where dozens of gamblers got afflicted with coronavirus infection.
North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco and members of the provincial board separately told reporters the first ever male COVID-19 patient in the province, who is more 40 years old, is now confined at an isolation facility in Kidapawan City.
The patient is from Midsayap town in the first district of North Cotabato.
Catamco said contact tracing is now being initiated to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease in Midsayap and nearby towns.
Catamco appealed for sobriety among Midsayap residents and urged them to cooperate with the provincial government’s COVID-19 containment efforts covering all 17 towns in North Cotabato and its capital, Kidapawan City, which has more than 40 barangays.
