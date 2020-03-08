North Cotabato peace and order plan 2020-2021 is OK says security officials

COTABATO CITY --- The police and military assured Sunday to support the security initiatives of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco as contained in the provincial peace and order and public safety plan for 2020 to 2021.

The plan is necessary for the release of intelligence funds from the provincial coffer.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command said Sunday units of the 602nd Brigade deployed in North Cotabato will complement Catamco's peace and development thrusts based on the POPSP 2020-2021.

About half of the territory of the province is under the 602nd Brigade under the WestMinCom's 6th Infantry Division while the other half is covered by the 10th Infantry Division under the Eastern Mindanao Command based in Davao City.

The POPSP 2020-2021 of the province is focused on multi-sector cooperation to sustain the security efforts of the police and military, according to Nancy Catamco.

"That makes the plan inclusive. In maintaining law and order, we need cooperation among all sectors," Sobejana said Sunday.

The POPSP 2020-2021, drafted and approved last quarter of 2019 by the inter-agency provincial peace and order council (PPOC) chaired by Catamco, is a requirement for allocating intelligence funds to be drawn from the monthly Internal Revenue Allotment of the province.

Catamco said she was elated with how members of the PPOC worked together in preparing the POPSP 2020-2021.

The first-termer Catamco said the comprehensive peace and order plan aims to pool together the domestic security efforts of the police, the military, the local executives in the 17 towns in the province and in its capital, Kidapawan City.

Catamco said the POPSP 2020-2021 is benchmarked on multi-sector unity in preventing peace and order problems in the province.

She said her office is ready to support continuing peace dialogues among the security sectors, LGU officials and leaders of the local communities in keeping with her administration’s thrust to keep the peace in North Cotabato via multi-sector and inter-agency collaboration.

The Police Regional Office-12, in a statement, said it will support too efforts of the Catamco administration to pursue the objectives of the POPSP 2020-2021.