  Sunday Aug, 16 2020 09:02:09 PM

Northern Kabuntalan councilor killed in PDEA operation

Peace and Order • 16:30 PM Sun Aug 16, 2020
62
By: 
John M. Unson
The shabu and pistol seized from slain drug dealer Jaymar Nandang.  (Contributed)

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a municipal councilor in nearby Kabuntalan, Maguindanao in an entrapment operation in Barangay Rosary Heights 11 here Sunday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Jaymar Nandang, died from multiple bullet wounds he sustained in a brief shootout with PDEA-BARMM agents at past noontime Sunday.

Azurin said PDEA-BARMM agents were to arrest Nandang after selling to a non-uniformed agency member P136,000 worth of shabu but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and opened fire.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also recovered his pistol and mobile phone that he used in communicating with his contacts, according to Azurin. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magnitude 5. 1 quake rocks Kalamansig ahead of 44th year anniv of Aug. 17 Moro Gulf killer quake

COTABATO CITY - Niyanig ng magnitude 5.1 na lindol ang lalawigan ng Sultan Kudarat, partikular sa karagatan sa harap ng Kalamansig. Naganap ang...

Heavy rain floods some parts of Soccsksargen

KORONADAL CITY -- Binaha ang ilang lulgar sa New El Gawel, Tolosa Village, Barangay Saravia, Koronadal City kasunod ng malakas na buhos ng ulan...

Northern Kabuntalan councilor killed in PDEA operation

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a municipal councilor in nearby Kabuntalan, Maguindanao in an entrapment operation in Barangay...

COVID WATCH: 15 patients recover from COVID-19 in Region 12, 2 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Fifteen patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, raising the number of persons inflected with the deadly...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption in some parts of Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A four-hour power interruption was scheduled on Saturday, August 15, to facilitate upgrading of lines in Krislamville and Santos...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267