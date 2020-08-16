Northern Kabuntalan councilor killed in PDEA operation

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a municipal councilor in nearby Kabuntalan, Maguindanao in an entrapment operation in Barangay Rosary Heights 11 here Sunday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Jaymar Nandang, died from multiple bullet wounds he sustained in a brief shootout with PDEA-BARMM agents at past noontime Sunday.

Azurin said PDEA-BARMM agents were to arrest Nandang after selling to a non-uniformed agency member P136,000 worth of shabu but neutralized him instead when he pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and opened fire.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also recovered his pistol and mobile phone that he used in communicating with his contacts, according to Azurin.