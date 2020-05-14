P680K worth of shabu, rifles seized in Alamada drug bust
COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P680,000 worth of shabu and assault rifles from two drug dealers who fell in an entrapment operation Wednesday in Alamada, North Cotabato.
Shabu peddlers Ali Adapan and Usman Alangan are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12.
They were nabbed Wednesday morning after turning over 100 grams of shabu, valued at P680,000, to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents in a sting in Barangay Guiling in Alamada, laid with help of local tipsters.
Naravy Duquitan, director of PDEA-12, said the operation that resulted in the duo’s arrest was assisted by agents from the agency’s office in the Bangsamoro Autonomos Region in Muslim Mindanao and personnel of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion.
Besides shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride, PDEA agents also recovered from the suspects three .30 caliber Garand rifles, four M16 rifles, an M14 rifle, a 40 millimeter grenade launcher, handheld two-way radios and mobile phones.
A companion of Adapan and Alangan named Pilong Selangan, managed to escape when he sensed that they were dealing with PDEA personnel.
Duquiatan said they are thankful to their counterparts from PDEA-BARMM for helping them carry out the operation that led to the arrest of Adapan and Alangan.
