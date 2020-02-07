PDEA agents arrest retired soldier for shabu, gun possession

COTABATO CITY – A retired soldier was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives during drug buy bust operation in Aleosan, North Cotabato, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PEA) today said.

Director Naravy Duquiatan of PDEA Soccsksargen region said the anti-drug operation was conducted in partnership with the Aleosan municipal police office in Barangay New Panay, Aleosan, North Cotabato at past 5 p.m. Thursday.

Duquiatan identified the suspect as Roger Caputolan, 51, a resident of Barangay New Panay. He was arrested when he agreed to sell a sachet of suspected shabu to a PDEA Agent who acted as a poseur buyer in exchange of Php500 buy-bust money.

Four more sachets of suspected shabu were seized form him and an unlicensed cal. 45 pistol and ammunition.

Duquiatan said Caputolan retired from the Philippine Army on August 1998 with a rank of Sergeant. He was assigned at 27th Infantry Battalion in Matanog, Maguindanao prior to his retirement.

Caputolan has been on the authorities’ watch for more than two months before the drug buy bust.

Charges for violation RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and RA 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms) will be filed against the suspect now detained at Aleosan Municipal Police Station.