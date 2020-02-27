PDEA, cops arrest woman peddling illegal drugs in Tacurong City
TACURONG CITY – Police and anti-narcotic agents arrested here Wednesday morning a woman who was known for peddling illegal drugs in the city.
Director Naravy Duquiatan of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 12 and Lt. Colonel Rey Egos, Tacurong City police director, led the 7 a.m. law enforcement operation that led to the arrest of Christy Pagales in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City.
“Pagales is a target-listed personality of PDEA-12 for her involvement in peddling illegal drugs in Tacurong City,” Duquiatan said.
Pagales, 46, did not resist arrest when the search warrants was presented to her.
The operation resulted to the seizure of eight sachets of suspected shabu with a market value of Php13,600.
Duquiatan said Pagales, now detained at PDEA-12 custodial facility, is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 27, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. TATLO KATAO, sugatan kabilang ang mag-ama sa magkahiwalay na mga insidente...
PDEA, cops arrest woman peddling illegal drugs in Tacurong City
TACURONG CITY – Police and anti-narcotic agents arrested here Wednesday morning a woman who was known for peddling illegal drugs in the city....
Soldiers seize IEDs found in abandoned Dawlah hideout
MAGUINDANAO --- Soldiers seized a dozen home-made bombs and components for powerful roadside explosives abandoned by Dawlah Islamiya gunmen...
Magnitude 4.3 quake jolts Makilala, North Cotabato
KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 4.3 quake rocked Makilala, North Cotabato Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (...
Commander tagged in `Mamasapano incident' arrested
COTABATO CITY --- The police arrested Wednesday while in a hospital a ranking Moro commander wanted for the death of 44 policemen in a clash in...