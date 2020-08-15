  Saturday Aug, 15 2020 12:17:32 PM

PDEA nabbed 5 drug peddlers, seize P13.6-M shabu in Lanao del Sur buy bust opn

Local News • 06:15 AM Sat Aug 15, 2020
50
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
END OF THE LINE. PDEA agents account the illegal stuff seized from five suspected drug peddlers during anti-drug buy bust operation in Malabang, Lanao del Sur. About two kilos worth P13.6 million shabu were seized from the suspects. (PDEA-BARMM photo)

COTABATO CITY  – Anti-narcotics operatives and members of Philippine Marines, seized Friday afternoon P13 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride during anti-drug operations in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The operation, participated by operatives from PDEA-BARMM, Philippine Marines and local police, also led to the arrest of five big-time drug peddlers, according to Director Juvenal Azurin of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM).

“We seized about two kilos of shabu with market value of P13.6 million,” Azurin said in a press statement following the 4:30 p.m. anti-drug sting in Barangay Bago Ingud, Malabang, Lanao del Sur Friday.

Arrested suspects were identified as Charly Talib, Radal Jadin Naming, Aljun Saribon, Albasir Bakundo and Michael Gamuranao, all residents of Malabang, a coastal town of Lanao del Sur’s first district.

This group supplies prohibited stuffs to Lanao del Sur, Cotabato and Cagayan de Oro City, including Cavite and Manila, according to a police involved in the operation.

Azurin said the five suspects were arrested after they received the P1.5 million drug bust money handed over the stuff to an undercover agent.

Seized from them were two kilos of shabu, P1.5-million “boodle money,” four mobile phones used in illegal transactions and a motorbike.

Now detained at PDEA detention facility in Cotabato City, the five suspects face charges for vciolation of Republic Act 9165.  

